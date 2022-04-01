Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.89 Million

Analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $43.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.70 million and the lowest is $41.70 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $42.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $211.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $209.10 million to $214.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $259.98 million, with estimates ranging from $241.51 million to $282.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.25 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATRS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

ATRS traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,851. The firm has a market cap of $685.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.48. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Antares Pharma (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.