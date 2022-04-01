Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Analysts predict that DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DocGo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DocGo will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DocGo.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCGO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. started coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DocGo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocGo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of DCGO stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.69. 924,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,986. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44. DocGo has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $11.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

