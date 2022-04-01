Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.14. H.B. Fuller reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

NYSE:FUL traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $67.33. The stock had a trading volume of 546,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,244. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $59.17 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after buying an additional 71,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,652,000 after acquiring an additional 41,376 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller (Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

