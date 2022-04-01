Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) to Post $0.47 EPS

Analysts expect Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) to post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Marathon Petroleum posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 335%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $7.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $7.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 71,010 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.81. 7,411,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,193,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.22. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $87.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

