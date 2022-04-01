Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. Motus GI reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 78.81% and a negative net margin of 5,675.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 124,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 276.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.36. 65 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,896. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.21.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

