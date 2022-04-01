Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on NXGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,093.09, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $21.14.

In related news, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,275,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,396 shares of company stock worth $1,446,045. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,601,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,930,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,668,000 after purchasing an additional 486,441 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,029,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.