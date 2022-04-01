Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) will report $2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the lowest is $2.36. Synopsys posted earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $7.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $333.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.56 and a 200 day moving average of $324.54. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $225.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.