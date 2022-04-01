Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $261.78 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) will report $261.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $287.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $242.79 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $158.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

APLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 63,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,276. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 224.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $18.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 750.00%.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

