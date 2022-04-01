Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CALM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $56.36. The company had a trading volume of 19,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,192. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.25 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

