Zacks: Brokerages Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) will announce $7.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.16 billion. CarMax posted sales of $5.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $31.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.92 billion to $32.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $32.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.29 billion to $34.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,965. CarMax has a 1-year low of $95.04 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.97 and a 200 day moving average of $125.31.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

