Zacks: Brokerages Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) will announce $7.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.16 billion. CarMax posted sales of $5.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $31.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.92 billion to $32.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $32.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.29 billion to $34.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.18.
Shares of CarMax stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,965. CarMax has a 1-year low of $95.04 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.97 and a 200 day moving average of $125.31.
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
