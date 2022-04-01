Zacks: Brokerages Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $301.75 Million

Analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) will report sales of $301.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $301.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $302.20 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $279.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

NPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

NPO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.44. 331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.94. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $79.80 and a 52-week high of $117.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

