Zacks: Brokerages Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to Post $1.71 EPS

Brokerages forecast that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the lowest is $1.63. FMC posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $7.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. FMC’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.93.

FMC stock opened at $131.57 on Tuesday. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

