Zacks: Brokerages Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. SmartFinancial reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of SMBK opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $432.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,206,000 after buying an additional 139,990 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 26.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 234,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 48,582 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

