Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Hold

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

EVLO opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $181.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Evelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the third quarter worth $74,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

