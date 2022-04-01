Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) to Hold

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 161,670 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group (Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

