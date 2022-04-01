Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) to Sell

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Shares of TMP opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tompkins Financial has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $76.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 333.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 24.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the second quarter worth about $556,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tompkins Financial (Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

