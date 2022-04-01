Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

Get Popular alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Popular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Popular currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $81.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.86. Popular has a 12 month low of $68.31 and a 12 month high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $665.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.94 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Popular by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 26,773 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Popular by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 452,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,291 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Popular by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About Popular (Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Popular (BPOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.