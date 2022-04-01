ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Down 77.1% This Week

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 77.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $7,137.22 and $83,957.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009721 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007141 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000879 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 90% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

