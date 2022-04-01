ZooKeeper (ZOO) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.58 Million

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $11.58 million and $757,473.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00047114 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.59 or 0.07342246 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,541.34 or 0.99796092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00045914 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 125,661,434 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

