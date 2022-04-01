Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.82. 64,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,465,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. The company had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $260,587.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,682 in the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zuora by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Zuora by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zuora by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

