Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the February 28th total of 142,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 979.5 days.

OTCMKTS ZRSEF opened at $132.00 on Friday. Zur Rose Group has a 1-year low of $117.84 and a 1-year high of $425.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.89.

ZRSEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Europe began coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 169 to CHF 95 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Zur Rose Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zur Rose Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

