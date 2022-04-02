-$0.02 EPS Expected for Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Traeger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Traeger had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COOK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

NYSE COOK traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 658,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,911. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. Traeger has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth $204,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $10,537,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

