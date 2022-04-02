-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. 9 Meters Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, CEO John Temperato bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 86,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,141.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 84.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 28,547 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter worth $1,093,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 292.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 80,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,566,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,636,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter worth $68,000. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

