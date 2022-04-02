$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. Fiverr International posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,800%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FVRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.56.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.95. The company had a trading volume of 503,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $262.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,413,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fiverr International by 653.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,170,000 after buying an additional 233,439 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Fiverr International by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after buying an additional 212,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiverr International by 846.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,799,000 after buying an additional 140,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Fiverr International by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 36,153 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

