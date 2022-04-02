$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. Zumiez reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $5.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.30. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $768.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $482,081. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Zumiez by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,615 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Zumiez by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

