$0.09 EPS Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. Information Services Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on III shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Information Services Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of III stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,198. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $332.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group (Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.