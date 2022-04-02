-$0.14 EPS Expected for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VYGR shares. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $8.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $317.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $41,076.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $36,583.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,948 shares of company stock valued at $98,067 in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,173,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 271,331 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 359.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 115,404 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.