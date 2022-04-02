-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. Cryoport reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on CYRX shares. Roth Capital raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 11.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,577 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Cryoport by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 557,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,052,000 after acquiring an additional 32,403 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 5.1% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Cryoport by 14.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 14.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 345,845 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $23,002,000 after acquiring an additional 44,757 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.76. 542,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,466. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.54. Cryoport has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

