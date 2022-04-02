$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Wendy’s posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wendy’s.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,793,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $915,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $868,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,760. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

