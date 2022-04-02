-$0.18 EPS Expected for Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Clene posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 35,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $101,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin purchased 20,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 186,352 shares of company stock valued at $547,102. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clene by 110.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clene stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a market cap of $236.14 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.06. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

