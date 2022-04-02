$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 174,655 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 484.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 243,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 201,427 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 49,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

