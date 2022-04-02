$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) to announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Autohome’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Autohome reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autohome will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. The company had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $33.84 on Monday. Autohome has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $98.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Autohome by 228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 21,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Autohome by 799.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 493,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,141,000 after acquiring an additional 438,300 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Autohome by 671.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 156,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 59,449 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

