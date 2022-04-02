$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) will announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is ($0.73). Xencor reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,750%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($2.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

In other news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $28,994.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $87,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,524 shares of company stock worth $279,886 over the last three months. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth $567,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 39.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 40,355 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 56.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $28.54 on Monday. Xencor has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $45.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

