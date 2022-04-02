$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ AOSL traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.20. 937,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,942. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.35.

In related news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,674 shares of company stock worth $3,730,341. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,618,000 after buying an additional 71,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,166,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 50,850 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.