$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $6.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.38. 795,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,929. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $336,090,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 217.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,034,000 after buying an additional 1,596,903 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,608,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in AMETEK by 25.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,242,000 after purchasing an additional 354,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $41,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

