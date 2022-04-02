$1.58 EPS Expected for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.50. Leidos posted earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.13.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $2,692,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $129,480,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 61,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 607.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDOS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.30. The stock had a trading volume of 598,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,759. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $109.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

