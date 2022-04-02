10,246 Shares in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AMGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Antero Midstream by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.88. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

