1,309 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.62% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $148.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.41. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.91 and a fifty-two week high of $167.91.

