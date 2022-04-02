1,390 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,390 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,818 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,165 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $146.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $164.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

