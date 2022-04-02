14,019 Shares in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Acquired by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,019 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,214,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,658,000 after buying an additional 5,674,569 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 13.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,456,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 7.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,369,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 712,353 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 63.9% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,173,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,711 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 20.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,566,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 942,240 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.30 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.49) price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.0571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

