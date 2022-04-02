15,000 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Bought by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 257,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 92,350 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 661,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 285,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 57,116 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 762.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 878,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 776,582 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after acquiring an additional 256,517 shares during the period.

PGX stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

