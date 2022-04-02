160 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Acquired by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,540,000 after buying an additional 117,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,767,000 after purchasing an additional 370,296 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.39.

IQV stock opened at $240.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.33 and a 200-day moving average of $248.72. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.00 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

