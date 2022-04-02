1,770 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Acquired by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ES shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $89.84. 1,650,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,788. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.6375 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

About Eversource Energy (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.