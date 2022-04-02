18,187 Shares in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KD opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kyndryl has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Kyndryl’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

