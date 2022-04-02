1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Announces Earnings Results

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1847 Goedeker had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.

Shares of NYSE:GOED traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 2,962,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. 1847 Goedeker has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $16.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 63.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on 1847 Goedeker in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

