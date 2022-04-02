1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.40.

ONEM stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.67. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

