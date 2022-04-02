1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Gap Down to $11.04

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $10.77. 1Life Healthcare shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 9,629 shares trading hands.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. The business had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

