$2.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) to post $2.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84. PDC Energy reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $13.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $18.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $17.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCE. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Parke sold 1,900 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $129,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,919. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after buying an additional 35,918 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 10.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $670,000.

NASDAQ PDCE traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.66. 742,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,831. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

About PDC Energy (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.