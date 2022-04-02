$2.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.69 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $9.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after buying an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,080,572,000 after buying an additional 144,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after buying an additional 141,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,198,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,329,000 after buying an additional 29,895 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.11. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $125.69 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.