$2.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.09. Customers Bancorp reported earnings per share of $2.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $51.16. 397,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

